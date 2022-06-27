Update Beta 2.1b

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys,

Here are this update's patch notes:

Added New ghost radar system for PVP mode.

Added VSync option.

Added indicator in the pause menu for hardcore mode.

Fixed duplicate resolutions showing up in the settings.

Fixed bug where player fixing a repair in the attic or basement would be teleported outside the map.

Fixed bug where an arm would appear when carrying a dead player's flashlight.

Fixed rendering issue with the new flashlights.

Fixed some text in the settings menu.

Fixed bug where stickers and glow sticks could be dropped while paused.

Fixed black void rendering issue with the PVP ghost when looking down a long corridor.

Fixed collisions between glow sticks and batteries with players.

Fixed bug where the tooltip would remain after unpausing and pausing the game.

Fixed aggressive snapping into place of repair items when running at lower resolutions.

Fixed shop music not being affected by the "background" sound setting.

Fixed PVP ghost not being able to open doors if looking down slightly.

Fixed (attempted) bug where player color would not load correctly for joining players.

Fixed bug where the PVP ghost player could pick up batteries before being converted and use them.

Fixed (attempted) bug where dropped batteries would hover in midair.

Other minor fixes and optmizations.

Please let me know if you experience any other issues or have any kind of feedback. Quickest way of getting in touch with me is by joining the discord group here: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

Have fun, get Spooked!

Ben.