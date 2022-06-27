Expedition Zero Patch 1.13.1 is live

Hello survivors,

Thank you for your feedback as we continue to improve and update Expedition Zero.

In this update we wanted to completely redesign the narrative part of the game by introducing a lot of new story details for players to experience on their quest to cure the plague. You’ll be able to discover a lot of new little details about the events that have unfolded in the zone making the whole immersion deeper.

With all the recent updates, the game has undergone quite a few changes. We'd appreciate it if you play the latest one and tell us what you think in the Steam Reviews!

As always, please join our Discord server to share your feedback or bug reports with us, and keep an eye out for more patches and updates.

Patch notes

Explore the desolation zone and become the liquidator of a dangerous contamination that has spread across it. Use your Locator to find the hotspots and clear them. Look for clues and learn more about each of the infections. You can find the Locator in the abandoned military camp so don’t miss it!

We’ve also added a few little details here and there (dead bodies, warning signs, other objects) to make the environment more detailed and interesting to explore.

New save system

To make it even more realistic, we’ve removed a ‘save’ option from the game menu. You’ll need to use beds to save your progress now, so plan accordingly!

New visual effects

Your Locator will now play various visual effects when interacting with different infections

Artifacts now have more details representing the infection on them, and will no longer disappear after you interact with them. Instead you will need to purge the infection from it and when it’s done, the new visual effects will appear indicating that the infection is now gone.

Bug fixes and improvements

Fixed an incorrect animation for the Trader at the Wall that occured for some players

Added a new artifact (infection) effect to the save system. When the game is loaded, the corresponding state of the artifact will now appear.

Added extra infection details to the artifacts, so the infections look more spread out on top of it.

Locator now gets autoselected when pressing ‘E’ on interacting with artifacts to clear the infection.

