Minor fixes and something is coming!!!

We found some minor bugs in the text of some buildings. You probably didn't even notice them, but we did, and we are happy to improve even the smallest aspects of our game.

We are also very happy to announce that we are working on something new, a new game mode!!!

It's going to be something simple, a new mode to explore the mechanics of SOOT in a more freeform environment. It will not replace the intended gameplay of the levels, nor the story progression of the game, but we hope it will add more replay value to the game.

The new game mode doesn't have an official name yet, we have a few options like "Infinite Mode" or "Colonist Mode", it's a work in progress right now, so leave us your opinions, and also comment on what would you expect this mode to be!