Update 1.0.14 is now live!

For this update we’ve been focusing on two issues: missing items and exploits. We’ve addressed a bunch of issues related to these, but probably not all. They remain a top priority for the next updates.
The bug reports you have sent in have been very, very helpful in tackling these issues. Thank you for your continued support!
Bug Fixes
- Fixes a few instances of empty chest for specific level stories.
- Items that have been taken don’t respawn (quickly) even after you traveled (no more farming goods or sparks).
- The magentol key doesn’t get discarded when you travel.
- Fixes an issue with duplicate container id’s in Raaf Temples.
- Addresses two causes for incorrect (white square) items to appear in containers.
- Changes to the Marang Ruin template to prevent empty chests in those locations.
- The unformed labyrinth uses the correct chests.
- Making extra sure two magic torches are generated for appearing flame chests.
- Fixing issue with clues to machines not spawning.
Other changes
- Gives special look to many specific books, notes and old journals.
- Praying for help can reveal hidden chests.
- Praying for help can give you lock picks, rope, and pickaxes under certain circumstances.
