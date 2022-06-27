 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 27 June 2022

Update 1.0.14 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this update we’ve been focusing on two issues: missing items and exploits. We’ve addressed a bunch of issues related to these, but probably not all. They remain a top priority for the next updates.

The bug reports you have sent in have been very, very helpful in tackling these issues. Thank you for your continued support!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixes a few instances of empty chest for specific level stories.
  • Items that have been taken don’t respawn (quickly) even after you traveled (no more farming goods or sparks).
  • The magentol key doesn’t get discarded when you travel.
  • Fixes an issue with duplicate container id’s in Raaf Temples.
  • Addresses two causes for incorrect (white square) items to appear in containers.
  • Changes to the Marang Ruin template to prevent empty chests in those locations.
  • The unformed labyrinth uses the correct chests.
  • Making extra sure two magic torches are generated for appearing flame chests.
  • Fixing issue with clues to machines not spawning.

Other changes

  • Gives special look to many specific books, notes and old journals.
  • Praying for help can reveal hidden chests.
  • Praying for help can give you lock picks, rope, and pickaxes under certain circumstances.

