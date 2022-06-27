Update 1.0.14 is now live!

For this update we’ve been focusing on two issues: missing items and exploits. We’ve addressed a bunch of issues related to these, but probably not all. They remain a top priority for the next updates.

The bug reports you have sent in have been very, very helpful in tackling these issues. Thank you for your continued support!

Bug Fixes

Fixes a few instances of empty chest for specific level stories.

Items that have been taken don’t respawn (quickly) even after you traveled (no more farming goods or sparks).

The magentol key doesn’t get discarded when you travel.

Fixes an issue with duplicate container id’s in Raaf Temples.

Addresses two causes for incorrect (white square) items to appear in containers.

Changes to the Marang Ruin template to prevent empty chests in those locations.

The unformed labyrinth uses the correct chests.

Making extra sure two magic torches are generated for appearing flame chests.

Fixing issue with clues to machines not spawning.

Other changes