Recently, many different events have taken place, both on a global scale and on a more modest scale, the scale of my personal life.

I managed to: end a relationship with a loved one, change my place of residence, bury a loved one, lose the meaning of existence and ultimately gain freedom.

Based on my plans, this update should have been released much earlier, but life decided otherwise and dictates its own rules of the game, under which I have to adapt.

My birthday is in a week, on this date I planned the release of my project "Find Exit", as you probably guessed, the release is postponed, and if my plans do not fly to hell again, then I hope you will see it in the fall.

Well, now keep a small but pleasant update!

What's new?

A new missile turret has been added!



A new laser turret has been added!



New model for regular turret.



Now an ordinary turret consumes not only electricity, but also garbage.

Now, when creating a world, you can select hardcore mode without saves.

Now messages from characters are displayed over their nicknames.

The trading system has been improved.

More information in the log.

Survivors' survivability increased by 75% for easy game, 50% for medium game, and 25% for hard game.

The minimum and maximum sizes of the minimap icons have been changed.

Bugs fixed.

I also updated the add-on for the players who supported the project!

A new set of "Green Brotherhood" has been added, which you can get by downloading the update and launching the game!



The old set of "Snow Leopards" is no longer available for receipt!



Those players who managed to get the first set are now the owners of exclusive items and can dispose of them at their discretion.