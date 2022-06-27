v1.6 out now!

hey all!
sorry for the late update, i went on vacation for a week but came back yesterday, so i immediately went about fixing the most common issues everyone has posted. i hope it helps to enjoy the game!
v1.6 changelog:
- fixed portals spawning too fast after one another
- leveling up now clears all portals, evil beasts and heals tiles from corruption
- fixed steam achievements (but had to reset the challenger achievement, so no one has the achievement now)
- fixed buildings dropping in twice
- juggernauts now never spawn before 32 turns each level
- added a dark mode (in settings)
- made all none building tiles not solid anymore, meaning all animals will move to those tiles, which in turn makes them a little bit less static
- increased points gained from a few late game tiles
- bears now give you all powerups when removed
- fixed hovering over tiles not showing information about everything on/about the tile at the same time
- new tiles now go to the end of the stack instead of the top (unless it's a building tile)
- the first few level ups now have a higher chance of showing '+10 tiles' and 'new building' as level up options
note:
- macosx build will come later this week!
Changed files in this update