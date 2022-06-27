 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tile Tale update for 27 June 2022

v1.6 out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9015732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hey all!
sorry for the late update, i went on vacation for a week but came back yesterday, so i immediately went about fixing the most common issues everyone has posted. i hope it helps to enjoy the game!

v1.6 changelog:

  • fixed portals spawning too fast after one another
  • leveling up now clears all portals, evil beasts and heals tiles from corruption
  • fixed steam achievements (but had to reset the challenger achievement, so no one has the achievement now)
  • fixed buildings dropping in twice
  • juggernauts now never spawn before 32 turns each level
  • added a dark mode (in settings)
  • made all none building tiles not solid anymore, meaning all animals will move to those tiles, which in turn makes them a little bit less static
  • increased points gained from a few late game tiles
  • bears now give you all powerups when removed
  • fixed hovering over tiles not showing information about everything on/about the tile at the same time
  • new tiles now go to the end of the stack instead of the top (unless it's a building tile)
  • the first few level ups now have a higher chance of showing '+10 tiles' and 'new building' as level up options

note:

  • macosx build will come later this week!
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link