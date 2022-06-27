v1.6 out now!

hey all!

sorry for the late update, i went on vacation for a week but came back yesterday, so i immediately went about fixing the most common issues everyone has posted. i hope it helps to enjoy the game!

v1.6 changelog:

fixed portals spawning too fast after one another

leveling up now clears all portals, evil beasts and heals tiles from corruption

fixed steam achievements (but had to reset the challenger achievement, so no one has the achievement now)

fixed buildings dropping in twice

juggernauts now never spawn before 32 turns each level

added a dark mode (in settings)

made all none building tiles not solid anymore, meaning all animals will move to those tiles, which in turn makes them a little bit less static

increased points gained from a few late game tiles

bears now give you all powerups when removed

fixed hovering over tiles not showing information about everything on/about the tile at the same time

new tiles now go to the end of the stack instead of the top (unless it's a building tile)

the first few level ups now have a higher chance of showing '+10 tiles' and 'new building' as level up options

note: