Noble Fates 0.26.0.24 Released!

QOL Hotfix

Show the Room a Prop is inside of Clicking that will select the Room (even if hidden) Better indicate why a Prop cannot be Owned Rooms Show the Room's Category Fix Multiple Room Detection Bugs Show the Building a Room is inside of Clicking it will select the Building (even if hidden) Better indicate why a Room cannot be Owned Room Types no longer depend on Props being included Remove Stock Room Type Buildings Show the Building's Category Better indicate why a Building cannot be Owned Building Types no longer depend on Rooms being included Replace Bunk Hall with Common Building Type Add Bedrooms Building Type Remove Stock Building Type Workbenches Ownable rooms can now include Workbenches Workbenches become decorative if a room is owned by a Mortal Add Prestige values to Workbenches that were missing them Modding Add alias keyword References to the alias will be replaced with the id on load```