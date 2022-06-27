Noble Fates 0.26.0.24 Released!

QOL Hotfix
Show the Room a Prop is inside of
Clicking that will select the Room (even if hidden)
Better indicate why a Prop cannot be Owned
Rooms
Show the Room's Category
Fix Multiple Room Detection Bugs
Show the Building a Room is inside of
Clicking it will select the Building (even if hidden)
Better indicate why a Room cannot be Owned
Room Types no longer depend on Props being included
Remove Stock Room Type
Buildings
Show the Building's Category
Better indicate why a Building cannot be Owned
Building Types no longer depend on Rooms being included
Replace Bunk Hall with Common Building Type
Add Bedrooms Building Type
Remove Stock Building Type
Workbenches
Ownable rooms can now include Workbenches
Workbenches become decorative if a room is owned by a Mortal
Add Prestige values to Workbenches that were missing them
Modding
Add alias keyword
References to the alias will be replaced with the id on load```
Changed files in this update