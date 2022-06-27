 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 27 June 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.0.24 Released!

Build 9015618

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QOL Hotfix 


Show the Room a Prop is inside of  
Clicking that will select the Room (even if hidden)  
Better indicate why a Prop cannot be Owned

Rooms  
Show the Room's Category  
Fix Multiple Room Detection Bugs  
Show the Building a Room is inside of  
Clicking it will select the Building (even if hidden)  
Better indicate why a Room cannot be Owned  
Room Types no longer depend on Props being included  
Remove Stock Room Type

Buildings  
Show the Building's Category  
Better indicate why a Building cannot be Owned  
Building Types no longer depend on Rooms being included  
Replace Bunk Hall with Common Building Type  
Add Bedrooms Building Type  
Remove Stock Building Type

Workbenches  
Ownable rooms can now include Workbenches  
Workbenches become decorative if a room is owned by a Mortal  
Add Prestige values to Workbenches that were missing them

Modding  
Add alias keyword  
References to the alias will be replaced with the id on load```
