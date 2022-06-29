Hotfix 5.1 - The MODerately Extravagant Hotfix

We found a handful of bugs in Update 5 that we wanted to get a handful of fixes and updates in before we’ll have Update 6 ready later this summer.

We also have big news on the Steam Deck front! We got word back from Valve that we've moved from "Unsupported" to "Playable"! We have a handful of additional fixes that we'll need to make to move to Verified status, but expect that to come in the few updates.

Without further ado, here’s the MODerately Extravagant Hotfix!