Kingdom Come: Deliverance Sold 5 million Copies on all platforms combined

What started as an ambitious Kickstarter Project in 2014 quickly grew to become a global success story – we even have our own KCD soap bar after all!

But seriously… thank you!!! You are part of millions of fans and family that not only made this entire project happen, but you also embodied Henry over the years - solving various quests, roaming the beautiful landscape of medieval Bohemia and arguing with ol’ Kunesh!

To celebrate the occasion, we are giving away 5 beautiful Henry Diorama Figurines. To get your hands on these beautiful collectors items you have to complete a simple quest. The rules are easy: Tell us about your favorite KCD moment, how you found out about the game, or any other KCD story you want to share in a short comment on Twitter or Facebook, or just down below here on Steam.

The best stories from each platform (Steam, Twitter, and Facebook) will be selected under the father Godwins supervision, and will have a chance to win.

Comment on each platform to triple your chances… (old Charlatan trick ).

Entry deadline will be the 7th of July and shortly after we'll announce the winners!

Thank you for your loyalty and friendship!

Your Warhorse Studios Team