Vampire NPC Update [Patch 0.2.085]

PATCH NOTES

In this patch we present the 3 brides of Count Dracula from Romania Covenant, who always together ravage villages and towns. They are very difficult to kill, especially Khalia. If you are lucky enough, you can hear screams in the distance to avoid them. They are ruthless, they kill everyone and everything. Good luck Guardians.

STEAM

Steam achievements have been implemented

CHANGES

Character footsteps & gear sounds (Sound changes depending on what you are wearing)

Optimization tweaks around Silver Lake area

Weather effects on surfaces

Axe/Pickaxe movement animations

Performance tweaks for base building

Improvements related to player initialization

ADDED

Plot pole (Remove owner option)

Plot pole (Added max owners (It is set to 5))

Resource destruction effect

New military building (Offices)

Drakula Brides NPC (Mina, Luna, Khalia)

MAP & ENVIRONMENT

Silver Lake Genetics facility has been improved

Minor changes on Osijek Airport

Added Wildlife Spawners (Animals)

Added Watchtowers

Added collectable resources (Amaranthus plant, Corn plant, Cannabis plant)

Added crafting recipes for cannabis, scrap metal

FIXED