Share · View all patches · Build 9015341 · Last edited 27 June 2022 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys !

Here is the 22.6 Monthly Update (Beta Version). Our new features :

900 new voiced lines for Lexi, Anna, Kleio & Mike 19 new events 14 new CGs including sex scenes* New endings for Aletta & Lavish

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, Spiritmaster, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos, Firesparq and Siege Wizard.

Hope you will enjoy it !