Update, Version 20220627

##########Content##################
[Wrong Side of History] Add a new way to break Jake out of Queensmouth Police Station by combining your or your teammate's persuasion and lockpicking skills. Details are below.
[Wrong Side of History] You can now directly pick the lock of Jake's cell. But, a police officer is nearby, he will stop you.
[Wrong Side of History] You can now convince the police officer near Jake's cell to go out to fight zombies instead of staring at the prisoner 24/7.
Changed Jake's cell a bit on the map.
New Quest: Junkyard Defense Part I
###########System##################
Mission logs can now have dynamic scripted values in their description. (For example, add a sector of current progress.)
###########WIKI####################
Added a new page about Wrong Side of History quest: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Wrong_Side_of_History
Added a new page about Junkyard Defense quest: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Junkyard_Defense
###########DEBUG#################
Fixed some bugs related to tracking booby trap kills.
##########Content##################
【历史的错误一边】加入了一个新的把杰克救出王后镇警局的方法。需要结合你或你队友的说服技能和开锁技能。具体细节见下方。
【历史的错误一边】你现在可以尝试直接对着杰克的牢房开锁，但是如果附近有警察，你会被阻止。
【历史的错误一边】你现在可以说服看守杰克的警官出去和僵尸大战三百回合而非一直在警局里盯着杰克的牢房发呆。
对杰克的牢房的地图稍微进行了一些修改。
新任务：垃圾场防御行动 第一部分
###########System##################
任务履历现在可以带有动态脚本生成的字段。（比如加入一个记录当前进度的段落。）
###########WIKI####################
加入了一个新的页面关于任务【历史的错误一边】： https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Wrong_Side_of_History
加入了一个新的页面关于任务【垃圾场防御行动】：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Junkyard_Defense
###########DEBUG#################
修复了一些追踪诡雷杀敌数量时发生的bug。
