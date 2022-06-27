 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 27 June 2022

Summer Update Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Okay, I'm back. Here, take it! What? You don't know what it is? It's um, "hotfix". What do you mean by "But why?"? I heard you cry here and there about some things and decided to help you! Well, it's summer and I guess I'm getting kinda soft.

H O T F I X

  • Issabel's hair no longer clips through Vydija's massive forehead;
  • All Tight Armors are remapped for new muscle morph;
  • Adjusted censorship on bikini armors (aka - removed it);
  • Vydija's beach interaction is no longer available when the summer sky is not used to prevent the bug of floating in the middle of nowhere,
  • Lockit bug perished in flames;

    Untill the next time my Martyrs!

