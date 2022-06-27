Summer Update Hotfix

Okay, I'm back. Here, take it! What? You don't know what it is? It's um, "hotfix". What do you mean by "But why?"? I heard you cry here and there about some things and decided to help you! Well, it's summer and I guess I'm getting kinda soft.
H O T F I X
- Issabel's hair no longer clips through Vydija's massive forehead;
- All Tight Armors are remapped for new muscle morph;
- Adjusted censorship on bikini armors (aka - removed it);
- Vydija's beach interaction is no longer available when the summer sky is not used to prevent the bug of floating in the middle of nowhere,
- Lockit bug perished in flames;
Untill the next time my Martyrs!
Changed files in this update