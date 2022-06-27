Improving the balance in Zombie Case

Greetings, Officers!

Today we have made small changes to improve the balance and gameplay in the Zombie Case DLC:

Increased the viewing radius of the zombies. Now they will attack the suspects in the room more often, rather than attacking the policeman immediately. But the logic of their behavior is the same - they attack those who are closer;

The time limit for the time bonus on all missions from Zombie Case and Story of Charlie McDennis has been increased.

These are not the latest innovations to improve gameplay with zombies, which we will be adding to the game soon. We hope that your opinion on the DLC will be better because we are trying for you.

With love, the Police Stories team.

P.S. And don't forget to add the free Police Stories: The Academy prologue to your wishlist, which will be out soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1986760/Police_Stories_The_Academy/