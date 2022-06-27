Watch the F1® 22 Launch Trailer

Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. today celebrate the arrival of EA SPORTS F1® 22, with the launch trailer ahead of the digital-only Champions Edition launching tomorrow on PC. Featuring F1® 22 ambassador Charles Leclerc, the trailer focuses on the visceral feeling behind the wheel of a 1000bhp Formula 1® car and the sensory thrills of competing against the top drivers at the pinnacle of motorsport.

“We can’t wait for players to jump into the game, and the trailer perfectly captures the excitement and emotion of competing at the highest level for the World Championship,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. “Players will experience the ecstasy of taking their seat in the new era of Formula 1 and driving the car to the limit and beyond.”

F1® 22 lets players live the life of a Formula 1® driver on and off the track. Alongside competing for the 2022 FIA World Championship™ in new revolutionary cars designed for greater competition, players can now experience rewards away from the circuit with the introduction of F1® Life. The new social hub allows players to personalise their avatar and apartment and show off their collection of supercars. Once acquired, the cars can be driven in the Pirelli Hot Lap feature, replicating the early part of the race weekend.

F1® 22 Champions Edition featuring additional content and three days of early access*, will release on June 28, 2022, for PC via Steam. The Standard Edition will release on Friday, July 1, 2022.

*Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/f1/f1-22/game-offer-and-disclaimers for details.