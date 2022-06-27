How to join the Beta Branch
Endless Mode!
Chase high scores and compare with your friends! Endless mode will let you take upgrades multiple times to stack effects for even more overpowered builds!
Other Changes
Can now mouse over upgrades at the pause menu to see their descriptions.
Character and weapon selection is now shown at the end of game screen.
Join Discord to give me feedback
You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues
Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!
