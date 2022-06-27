 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 27 June 2022

Beta Branch - Endless Mode

Endless Mode!

Chase high scores and compare with your friends! Endless mode will let you take upgrades multiple times to stack effects for even more overpowered builds!

Other Changes

Can now mouse over upgrades at the pause menu to see their descriptions.
Character and weapon selection is now shown at the end of game screen.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!

