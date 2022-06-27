V2.5.0 Feature Update

Right-click menu:

Add:

Replace file/folder Copy and replace file/folder

Delete: Switch to the target file; Switch to the target folder;

The company's projects are updated with new branch every two weeks,

In this way, the daily build directory will change every time,

Previously, switching the shortcut destination folder required selecting a directory,

But the build directory is a network directory and cannot be selected,

cause I have to do it again,

So this time I re-wrote the function of switching targets function

A new window will appear when switching targets,

Just drag and drop the files/folders to be updated,

easy and convenient,

Improve work efficiency