 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

QuickMatrix update for 27 June 2022

V2.5.0 Feature Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9014249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Right-click menu:
Add:

  1. Replace file/folder
  2. Copy and replace file/folder
    Delete:
  3. Switch to the target file;
  4. Switch to the target folder;

The company's projects are updated with new branch every two weeks,
In this way, the daily build directory will change every time,
Previously, switching the shortcut destination folder required selecting a directory,
But the build directory is a network directory and cannot be selected,
cause I have to do it again,
So this time I re-wrote the function of switching targets function

A new window will appear when switching targets,
Just drag and drop the files/folders to be updated,
easy and convenient,
Improve work efficiency

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link