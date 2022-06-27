Beta v 0.8.1.7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've built and coded an interface for the new achievements systems.

This will let me add a bunch more achievements for building, combat, crafting, towns, etc.. I'm hoping this gives players some more ideas of the things they can do and conquer in-game that they may not even be aware of!

For safety I will push this to beta first, though expect to be able to push it to live tomorrow without difficulty and am looking into a few other small problems with the recent changes.

v 0.8.1.7 2022.06.27

Added an achievements interface

Changed combat math scaling for monster above your damage level from scaling to 0 at +50 to scaling infinitely towards 0

Fixed some spelling errors

Fixed an animation error with ranged weapon run left

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

