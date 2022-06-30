Version 2.17

Added a new humanoid creature that is dead but it doesn't seem to stay down.

Being immune to disease no longer prevents the effects of existing diseases.

Added glacial dungeons that will start to appear after reaching level 10.

Added a one-time quest that allows you to quickly try these new things.

Added rare schematics and heritage for winter armour set.

Fixed some graphical errors in the dungeon tile set.

Zombies have found their way in the dungeons and they will bite if you don't put them down for good. They are more of a casual kind of creatures and their main threat is that you might get some extra experience if you take them down more than once.

Their bite does infect you which can give you a mild fever and to make it more interesting diseases got buffed a little. Gaining immunity to disease after you already have some disease no longer prevents that disease from applying new diseases and effects.

There's a new tile set that adds glacial dungeons and those will freeze you over time. They start to appear at level 10 and they are there to make mid-game slightly harder. It's up to the player to decide how to approach these levels but there's a few tricks to clear them even with low resists.

There's a new one-time quest where you get to fight zombies in a frozen cemetery and get a feel how the mechanics work. It is relatively easy but if you stay there too long or get surrounded by zombies it's gg.

Winter armour set can now be crafted in Leo's Workshop if you manage to find the blueprints (rare schematics) for it. Blueprints can only be found in storage containers (tables, shelves, crates etc.) and they require The Hoard DLC.

There's always some small errors in graphical assets and while I was making work file layers for the new glacial tile set, I noticed that the default dungeon tile set had a number of tiles that had errors in them and they had to be fixed before the new tile set could be made.