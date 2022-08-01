Space Haven Alpha 15 - Version 0.15.2 Released as Stable.

Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 15 Update. The newest version is now 0.15.2.

Patch Notes

Fixed a very rare bug related to derelict ship generation, where the game would stall for a longer period of time leading the player to believe the game had crashed.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update! We have begun our work on a new Major update for Space Haven and will keep you posted here in the news. =)