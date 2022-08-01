 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Haven update for 1 August 2022

Space Haven Alpha 15 - Version 0.15.2 Released as Stable.

Share · View all patches · Build 9014082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 15 Update. The newest version is now 0.15.2.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a very rare bug related to derelict ship generation, where the game would stall for a longer period of time leading the player to believe the game had crashed.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update! We have begun our work on a new Major update for Space Haven and will keep you posted here in the news. =)

Changed files in this update

Space Haven Win64 Depot 979111
  • Loading history…
Space Haven linux64 Depot 979112
  • Loading history…
Space Haven mac Depot 979113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link