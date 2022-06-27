Beta Testing Invitation

If you love the game and want to be part of the development team and give feedback , give ideas and make issues with bugs suggestions etc. on the GitHub page then submit the application below. Discord is mandatory for this purpose
Beta Testers application, make sure to apply and give the needed information , currently looking for 2-3
Beta Testers apply here ->
https://forms.gle/r4YMmWvmEyAvYtJx7
Discord Server invite -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
Waiting for your applications !!!
Changed depots in test branch