Ship Simulator Realistic update for 27 June 2022

Beta Testing Invitation

If you love the game and want to be part of the development team and give feedback , give ideas and make issues with bugs suggestions etc. on the GitHub page then submit the application below. Discord is mandatory for this purpose

Beta Testers application, make sure to apply and give the needed information , currently looking for 2-3
Beta Testers apply here ->
https://forms.gle/r4YMmWvmEyAvYtJx7

Discord Server invite -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

Waiting for your applications !!!

