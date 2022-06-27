V.0.1.16 - Hotfix!

-Disabled timelines on planters might be causing lag. (Results in not seeing plant grow over time)

-Disabled timeline lights on furnaces, carts, and campfires for now to see if they are cause of lag. (will return after new lighting is added)

-Fixed divide by zero issues on buildings, and AI.

-Fixed Amondi having low HP but giving boss rewards.

-Fixed dungeon doors closing being hear map wide.

-Fixed an ability on the lava golem boss being heard across map.

-Fixed dungeon keys all being consumed.

-Fixed special dummies not showing when placed.

-Tweaked player hand held torch to be able to be used by multiple GPUs due to lighting differances.

-Tweaked ai to chase players further, and when hit with range attacks react from further away.

-Tweaked disassemble time to take longer for workbenches.

-Tweaked players to not spawn things as far away,

-Tweaked farm animals to spawn not as far away.

-Tweaked Boooomy timer bugs.