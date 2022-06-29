Hello from the developers!
Thank you so much for all the feedback. We’ve read reviews, messages, had conversations with players on our Discord server - and we are blown away by the amount of positive feedback. But we’ve also listened very closely to suggestions and complaints. This “Comfort & Clarity update” was created to address some of the issues players had with the game. Some players were frustrated by the throwing mechanic in the rocket quests - so we added a really fun-to-use slingshot to these levels. Many players wished for the option to smoothly turn around - so we added that. And some people asked for comfort blinders to help fight motion sickness when moving - we added those too.
Overall we have touched most all of the levels to reduce difficulty or add hints where we thought clarity was lacking.
And finally - players now have the option to select a save slot via the options and share the headset between family and friends.
community changes:
- multiple save slots available via options
- smooth turning added
- comfort blinders added
- mobile slingshot added to all "rocket" levels to prevent frustration with throwing mechanic
- reduced difficulty for many levels by adding more spawnable objects
- reduced requirements for some stacking levels
- drawings from Signor Resetto added for all side quests
general bug fixes:
- loads of small tweaks and clarifications in many levels
- fixed tentacles sometimes going crazy after touching helicopter rotors
- added unlock messages for new tools in dispenser
- minor fixes and optimizations
We hope you all enjoy these changes.
If you want to meet other players, make suggestions or just chat with us join our Discord
discord.gg/firepunchd
Best,
Simon from Firepunchd Games
P.S. Currently we’re working hard on a massive Playground update. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update