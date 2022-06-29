Hello from the developers!

Thank you so much for all the feedback. We’ve read reviews, messages, had conversations with players on our Discord server - and we are blown away by the amount of positive feedback. But we’ve also listened very closely to suggestions and complaints. This “Comfort & Clarity update” was created to address some of the issues players had with the game. Some players were frustrated by the throwing mechanic in the rocket quests - so we added a really fun-to-use slingshot to these levels. Many players wished for the option to smoothly turn around - so we added that. And some people asked for comfort blinders to help fight motion sickness when moving - we added those too.

Overall we have touched most all of the levels to reduce difficulty or add hints where we thought clarity was lacking.

And finally - players now have the option to select a save slot via the options and share the headset between family and friends.

community changes:

multiple save slots available via options

smooth turning added

comfort blinders added

mobile slingshot added to all "rocket" levels to prevent frustration with throwing mechanic

reduced difficulty for many levels by adding more spawnable objects

reduced requirements for some stacking levels

drawings from Signor Resetto added for all side quests

general bug fixes:

loads of small tweaks and clarifications in many levels

fixed tentacles sometimes going crazy after touching helicopter rotors

added unlock messages for new tools in dispenser

minor fixes and optimizations

We hope you all enjoy these changes.

If you want to meet other players, make suggestions or just chat with us join our Discord

discord.gg/firepunchd

Best,

Simon from Firepunchd Games

P.S. Currently we’re working hard on a massive Playground update. Stay tuned!