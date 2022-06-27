GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-06-27

Prisoners,
First of all, thanks for all the praise and feedback for Rundown 7.0 Rise and taking care of the massive increase of player numbers during the Free Weekend. Reading that GTFO has a very welcoming community warms our hearts.
These are the fixes and changes in today's patch, covering level fixes, localisation and more.
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
- Added and localized additional texts
- Improved localization in Asian languages by replacing some underline formatting with bold
- Added more communication menu options (Yes, No, Thank You, etc)
- When taken by a Snatcher, deployed sentries will stay deployed
- Improved fog quality, most notably on lower spec computers
- Added sounds for entering and exiting bioscans
- Biotracker will tag multiple enemies when ADSing, again
- Tweaked equip animation of Precision Rifles
- Added functionality to our Game Settings system so when we change certain Video settings, we won’t need to always reset all Video settings
- Added Analytic event when new players start
A1
- Improved message instructing to bring the Neonate to the NCR
B1
- Removed one scout
C3
- Corrected shadow wave not spawning after checkpoint restore
D1
- Corrected issue where you could cheese Overload completion
- Removed fliers from the error alarm
- Corrected issue where you could insert the Neonate in the wrong machine
D2
- Removed a rogue Mother wave that caused extra Mothers to spawn
- Corrected issue that unintentionally disabled waves from Zone 218
- Corrected issue where a terminal sometimes didn’t spawn in Zone 211
- Corrected issue so enemies no longer spawn on you during extraction
WEAPON CHANGES
Shotgun Sentry
- Reduced fire delay
- Increased scan speed
- Reduced start delay
- Detection range
- Increased detection max angle
Sniper Sentry
- Reduced fire delay
- Increased scan speed
- Reduced start delay
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where 3rd person view holding Collection Case was incorrect
- Fixed bug with Snatcher enemy having armor on one leg unintentionally
- Fixed bug where Subtitles would be hidden when opening the Menu, Map, or Objectives screens
- Fixed bug where Subtitles would overlap on interaction prompts
- Fixed bug where the elevator did not accelerate correctly going back up
- Fixed bug where a flyer debug message was showing for Hosts
- Fixed bug where Shadow Striker tongues looked weird in fog
- Fixed bug where you could cheese the D1 Terminal Objective by doing the Verify command multiple times without starting the Connection each time
- Fixed bug where terminal logs did not line break properly in Asian languages
- Fixed bug where using a checkpoint did not reset powered generators
- Fixed bug where the Carbine doesn’t reload when you reload before a burst ends
- Fixed bug with HF VAN NIEL T1 backpack having incorrect visuals in the lobby
- Fixed various Level Design environment bugs
- Fixed shy resource box in B1
- Fixed various exceptions
Changed depots in development branch