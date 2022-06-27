GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-06-27

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Prisoners,

First of all, thanks for all the praise and feedback for Rundown 7.0 Rise and taking care of the massive increase of player numbers during the Free Weekend. Reading that GTFO has a very welcoming community warms our hearts.

These are the fixes and changes in today's patch, covering level fixes, localisation and more.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Added and localized additional texts

Improved localization in Asian languages by replacing some underline formatting with bold

Added more communication menu options (Yes, No, Thank You, etc)

When taken by a Snatcher, deployed sentries will stay deployed

Improved fog quality, most notably on lower spec computers

Added sounds for entering and exiting bioscans

Biotracker will tag multiple enemies when ADSing, again

Tweaked equip animation of Precision Rifles

Added functionality to our Game Settings system so when we change certain Video settings, we won’t need to always reset all Video settings

Added Analytic event when new players start

A1

Improved message instructing to bring the Neonate to the NCR

B1

Removed one scout

C3

Corrected shadow wave not spawning after checkpoint restore

D1

Corrected issue where you could cheese Overload completion

Removed fliers from the error alarm

Corrected issue where you could insert the Neonate in the wrong machine

D2

Removed a rogue Mother wave that caused extra Mothers to spawn

Corrected issue that unintentionally disabled waves from Zone 218

Corrected issue where a terminal sometimes didn’t spawn in Zone 211

Corrected issue so enemies no longer spawn on you during extraction

WEAPON CHANGES

Shotgun Sentry

Reduced fire delay

Increased scan speed

Reduced start delay

Detection range

Increased detection max angle

Sniper Sentry

Reduced fire delay

Increased scan speed

Reduced start delay

BUG FIXES