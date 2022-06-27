Update STABLE v1112

Hello everyone,
The latest version 1.0.1112 is now available in the STABLE branch! It is a small update fixing some issues which have been kindly reported by you.
As always, please make a backup of your project before migrating to the latest version!
Thank you very much for your patience and feedback!
BUG FIXES
- FIXED: Under certain circumstances, Live2D 4.0 models display as a black shadow without textures.
- FIXED: [Show Animation] with Position > Direct doesn't show the sprite for drag&drop placement if it has been imported into a different folder than Graphics/Pictures.
- FIXED: If a game is exported with Auto Fullscreen checked to start a game in fullscreen at first launch, that setting is ignored.
- FIXED: Another issue with Hotspots and the selected images outside of Graphics/Pictures.
- FIXED: CG Gallery causes an error message if there is an unlocked CG. If you already created a project with scene-based UI before this update, you need to put in a special fix by yourself. Look at the FAQ page question 12. for more information: https://steamcommunity.com/app/495480/discussions/0/4748497672013647381/
Changed files in this update