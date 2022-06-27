 Skip to content

Visual Novel Maker update for 27 June 2022

Update STABLE v1112

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

The latest version 1.0.1112 is now available in the STABLE branch! It is a small update fixing some issues which have been kindly reported by you.

As always, please make a backup of your project before migrating to the latest version!

Thank you very much for your patience and feedback!

BUG FIXES

  • FIXED: Under certain circumstances, Live2D 4.0 models display as a black shadow without textures.
  • FIXED: [Show Animation] with Position > Direct doesn't show the sprite for drag&drop placement if it has been imported into a different folder than Graphics/Pictures.
  • FIXED: If a game is exported with Auto Fullscreen checked to start a game in fullscreen at first launch, that setting is ignored.
  • FIXED: Another issue with Hotspots and the selected images outside of Graphics/Pictures.
  • FIXED: CG Gallery causes an error message if there is an unlocked CG. If you already created a project with scene-based UI before this update, you need to put in a special fix by yourself. Look at the FAQ page question 12. for more information: https://steamcommunity.com/app/495480/discussions/0/4748497672013647381/

Changed files in this update

