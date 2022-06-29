 Skip to content

Chinese Parents update for 29 June 2022

2.0.0.3 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 9013315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Parents,

This update affects both Windows and Mac players. We've added the ability to import old saves to the [Settings] menu. Simply click the [Import Old Saves] button in the bottom right corner to convert your 1.0.9.7 saves to the latest version.

Important: Importing your old saves will overwrite ALL of your current 2.0 and later save files. This action is irreversible. Be sure to backup your new saves if you wish to keep them.

Save file locations:

Windows
2.0 and later save files
C:\Users\<name>\AppData\LocalLow\moyuwan\chineseparentsgame\Save

Old 1.0.9.7 save files
C:\Users\<name>\AppData\LocalLow\moyuwan\中国式家长\Save

Mac
2.0 and later save files
/Users/<name>/Library/Application Support/moyuwan/chineseparentsgame/Save

Old 1.0.9.7 save files
/Users/<name>/Library/Application Support/unity.Dogleft.wenming/Save

Should you encounter any other issues, please submit these using the following link, thanks! >>>https://forms.gle/9r2HdFjdKbzpdbbx8

Changed files in this update

