【2022.06.27th】Update and Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on June 27 from 23:00 to midnight UTC (one hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed bug where EXP rate on Season 2 Season Servers was too low

2.Fixed bug where player could only use stab attacks when Frost Halberd skin was equipped

3.Fixed bug preventing shared Steam accounts from binding to International Edition accounts

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!