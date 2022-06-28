Hey there Booty Calls Players,

We have a brand new update waiting for you in the game!

A new feature has been added to the game! Check out the party boat on top of the map and discover Liv also now has a new sticker page available and you can now visit two new locations. On the map you can now enjoy some new light effects that we implemented.

For maintenance, we fixed . Some visual glitches that appeared on rare occasions in the reward presentation screen. Also, Players could sometimes get stuck during the tutorial because of a rare bug -this issue has been fixed. Another critical bug has been fixed, which could cause the game to crash on startup.

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!

Your Booty Calls Team