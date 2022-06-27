4th Generation Warfare, the new 2022 Edition update is here!

Here are the main new features and improvements:

• The game now begins in January 2022 , and we have updated the faces of new heads of state in Italy, Germany, and Japan.

• Addition of a new interface display that shows to the player its current urgent affairs, and suggest him actions to do to solve them. This feature will allow the players to keep tracking to the main events or issues. This is very helpful to beginner players, but also to experts as the complexity of the World context become deeper when you play long running games. This display, also suggest some strategic plans that could be started by the player.

• Characters can now send tangible objects “by postal service” to a distant character. This ease and shorten the management of tactical plans by avoiding trips for characters. Of course if the object has to cross a border, it may be seized by the customs.

• A new option in the New Game menu to set a limit on the number of characters each player can recruit to their team.

• A new advanced option to allow only important messages to be received in game : this allow to minimize the amount of warning messages to read, especially in multiplayer mode.

• A new option in the game to automatically repeat an action (only allowed on certain actions)

• The player now has the opportunity to retain his trading partners when they are about to accept a more advantageous trade proposal from another nation. He can then agree to match new prices or quantities, or risk losing a contract.

• Hacking has been balanced to make remote hacking more difficult but on-site hacking easier.

• Stress gain has been increased when a hacking attempt fails.

• Hacking defense has been increased for production buildings.

• Only one hacking action per server can be performed per turn per hacker.

• It is now easier to get a level 2 hack.

• For a better balance during military conflicts, the moving range of military ground units has been reduced as well as their power level of attack.

• The News will no longer display the power shortages of every country in the world.

• Psychological profile bonuses and penalties are now displayed in several interfaces.

• Holding an award ceremony no longer adds 2 popularity points to the head of state

• New icons for the defense and attack level of military units

• When an action is canceled by right-clicking, it no longer opens the unit's sheet if the cursor was pointed at it

• The interface in the Join an existing game section has been visually improved.

• You can now see a preview of a satellite's scan area when you target to move it.

• Players on the same team in a multiplayer game have a military alliance automatically set at the beginning of the game.

• The new Afghan flag is in game

Added to this, several bugs have been corrected:

• Fixed a lag that occurred in multiplayer games for the game host.

• Fixed the incorrect Syrian leader in sandbox mode.

• Diplomats controlled by clients in multiplayer games are no longer blocked when offering a contract.

• The 'Buy' and 'Sell' buttons are no longer swapped in multiplayer trade contracts. Maritime units no longer attack multiple times in one turn.

• Adversaries selection is no longer reset when you select a country in the new game menu.

• A server that has been hacked into in a game will no longer be blocked by default if you restart a game without closing the application.

• You can no longer open a region panel multiple times

• Fixed several bugs in the sorting of columns in the 'New Messages' panel.

• Prisoners can no longer hold an election meeting

• You can now see the stats of the military troops you just moved

• Permanent geolocation of a smartphone no longer appears in red even if it is successful

• Fixed several bugs in Multiplayer mode

• Other minor bug fixes

We would like to thank the community of players and in particular the beta testers for their collaboration in improving this game.

We are now planning to leave the Early Access stage soon, and more improvements, fixes or content will be added to the game for this milestone.

In the meantime, we are currently working on the development of several DLCs to add new specific character classes such as “Mercenaries”, “Weapons Trafficker”, “White and Black Hat Hackers”, “Rebels”,... More information will be revealed soon.

4GW offers a huge open world context that gives us the opportunity for adding many new content in the future and making this game unique in its kind.

The 4GW dev team.