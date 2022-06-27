Patch #2 and critical problem fixes.

What's new in the patch:

fixes problems with long loading times and "crashes" on the loading screen and in-game;

improved optimization;

added ability to open freezer room with item in hands;

reduced the rotation angle of furniture or equipment when installing to make this process easier;

corrected some errors in localization;

added markers and indicators that show the progress of the current task;

added an engine sound for the garbage truck;

improved network for catching mice;

tornado siren sound has been made quieter;

improved and redesigned Toolbox Store;

improved tooltip system;

animation on notifications has been added;

corrected visitors appearance time balance, now they will come more often;

added a marker showing the location of the garbage truck;

At the moment we are working on the animation of visitors, new models and animation of workers, sounds of the kitchen and cashier to liven up the game world. As well as on the game mechanics and gameplay.

Thank you for your activity, feedback from you helps us in developing and improving the game.