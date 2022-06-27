Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.1.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the "Breach and Clear" practice mission
- Added the "Shooting Range" practice mission to the demo/prologue builds
Improvements
- Banned cheaters from the leaderboards
- Floor tiles don't reveal characters in lower storeys anymore
- Improved the bullet case visuals
- Reworked the targeting system of all the agents
Fixes
- Fixed dead enemies still blocking vision
- Fixed shield FoVs appearing when the agent is in a lower storey
- Fixed the camera obstacle hiding option not being saved when using the shortcut
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch