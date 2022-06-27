 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 27 June 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9012995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the "Breach and Clear" practice mission
  • Added the "Shooting Range" practice mission to the demo/prologue builds

Improvements

  • Banned cheaters from the leaderboards
  • Floor tiles don't reveal characters in lower storeys anymore
  • Improved the bullet case visuals
  • Reworked the targeting system of all the agents

Fixes

  • Fixed dead enemies still blocking vision
  • Fixed shield FoVs appearing when the agent is in a lower storey
  • Fixed the camera obstacle hiding option not being saved when using the shortcut

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

