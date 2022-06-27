Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.1.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the "Breach and Clear" practice mission

Added the "Shooting Range" practice mission to the demo/prologue builds

Improvements

Banned cheaters from the leaderboards

Floor tiles don't reveal characters in lower storeys anymore

Improved the bullet case visuals

Reworked the targeting system of all the agents

Fixes

Fixed dead enemies still blocking vision

Fixed shield FoVs appearing when the agent is in a lower storey

Fixed the camera obstacle hiding option not being saved when using the shortcut

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.