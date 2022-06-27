NEW UI/UX complete redesign
NEW Spectator Mode (See in-game help popup for details)
Added Help guides in-game
Added more music
Full controller support in menus
Added Tokyo Gameplay Server
Updated kill streak alerts
Further updated level lighting and structure
Updated Explosions
Removed exploding fences, will revisit this with a more functional object later
High and Ultra graphics mode updated with MSAA and HBAO tweaks
Sword cooldown now 0.8s
Now cannot shoot while using secondary attack
Auto dash regeneration out of combat
Auto cash gain over time
Shop item: Sword Cooldown now replaced with Sword Damage
Updated rotation limiter of Ultra Attacks
Death Carnival Playtest update for 27 June 2022
**Patch Notes: 153b**
