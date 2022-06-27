Patch Notes: 153b**

NEW UI/UX complete redesign

NEW Spectator Mode (See in-game help popup for details)

Added Help guides in-game

Added more music

Full controller support in menus

Added Tokyo Gameplay Server

Updated kill streak alerts

Further updated level lighting and structure

Updated Explosions

Removed exploding fences, will revisit this with a more functional object later

High and Ultra graphics mode updated with MSAA and HBAO tweaks

Sword cooldown now 0.8s

Now cannot shoot while using secondary attack

Auto dash regeneration out of combat

Auto cash gain over time

Shop item: Sword Cooldown now replaced with Sword Damage

Updated rotation limiter of Ultra Attacks