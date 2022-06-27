This first hotfix mainly addresses the loss of all input in some cases like spamming certain keys, as well as some quick fixes for pressing issues on Arid.
Patch #25 - Hotfix #1 27/06/2022
General
- Novice servers are now shown on Server browser tab for Novice players (colored green)
- Fix attempt for getting kicked off novice servers on map change
- Fixed input issue on spawn select screen
- Fixed input issue when chat key is spammed when map is loading
- Fixed input issue after selecting a chat context menu admin action
- Fixed issue with loadout deletion when the RMB context menu is used to delete a non-selected loadout
- Fixed scoreboard auto-scroll when interacting
- Fixed camera offset in Horde equipment armory
- Fixed Nubian wrong skin color in 1P
- Added auto-switch to last equipment when last shot is fired for Horde throwing knife, horde throwing axe, horde firebomb, horde black fire bomb, noble smoke bomb, noble throwing axe, noble throwing knife
- Fixed weapon bundle not being able to count its visual stage
Maps
Arid:
- Fixed material swimming on low or medium graphics setting
- Camels will now respawn
- Adjusted collision on rubble pile ramps
- Added rock spawners in some places
- Fixed misaligned textures and vertex colors on some buildings
- Adjusted wooden planks on a ramp for smoother navigation
- Fixed pusher NPC max health displaying incorrectly
Feitoria:
- Fixed up a case where INV is uncompletable
Skins
- Added gold price to Calipha dagger
- Added gold price to Heater Shield Adarga
Horde
- Fixed an issue where the harder version of ogre dealt 360 degree damage. Also lowered his base damage.
- Lowered revive time
- Slightly nerfed amount of minibosses in latter waves
