This first hotfix mainly addresses the loss of all input in some cases like spamming certain keys, as well as some quick fixes for pressing issues on Arid.

Patch #25 - Hotfix #1 27/06/2022

General

Novice servers are now shown on Server browser tab for Novice players (colored green)

Fix attempt for getting kicked off novice servers on map change

Fixed input issue on spawn select screen

Fixed input issue when chat key is spammed when map is loading

Fixed input issue after selecting a chat context menu admin action

Fixed issue with loadout deletion when the RMB context menu is used to delete a non-selected loadout

Fixed scoreboard auto-scroll when interacting

Fixed camera offset in Horde equipment armory

Fixed Nubian wrong skin color in 1P

Added auto-switch to last equipment when last shot is fired for Horde throwing knife, horde throwing axe, horde firebomb, horde black fire bomb, noble smoke bomb, noble throwing axe, noble throwing knife

Fixed weapon bundle not being able to count its visual stage

Maps

Arid: Fixed material swimming on low or medium graphics setting Camels will now respawn Adjusted collision on rubble pile ramps Added rock spawners in some places Fixed misaligned textures and vertex colors on some buildings Adjusted wooden planks on a ramp for smoother navigation Fixed pusher NPC max health displaying incorrectly

Feitoria: Fixed up a case where INV is uncompletable



Skins

Added gold price to Calipha dagger

Added gold price to Heater Shield Adarga

Horde