PAYDAY 2: Update 223.1

Update 223.1 Changelog
Update size: 26.6MB
Hello Heisters,
We bring a hotfix for some issues found in last week's heist release.
Midland Ranch
- Fixed some Ai navigation issues
- Fixed visual issues where items disappeared from view
- Fixed an issue where players could skip the C4 objective if securing loot bags early
- Fixed an issue where achievement icons were missing ingame
- Fixed a VO issue where Locke would repeat himself
- Fixed a crash when players connected to a game while the turret was firing
- Fixed a visual issue where windows that can't be lockpicked didn't spawn glass shards when shot
- Fixed an issue where two AI could spawn on top of each other
- Fixed an issue where there was a scared civilian on higher difficulties on the right path from spawn
- Fixed an audio issue where the turret sound played 2D audio
Twitch Drops
- Potential fix for Twitch Drops not working until 3/3 items were claimed on twitch.
Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.
If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".
The process may take some time to finish.
Keep those helmets flying!
OVERKILL_Tobias
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.
