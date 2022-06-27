PAYDAY 2: Update 223.1

Update size: 26.6MB

Hello Heisters,

We bring a hotfix for some issues found in last week's heist release.

Midland Ranch

Fixed some Ai navigation issues

Fixed visual issues where items disappeared from view

Fixed an issue where players could skip the C4 objective if securing loot bags early

Fixed an issue where achievement icons were missing ingame

Fixed a VO issue where Locke would repeat himself

Fixed a crash when players connected to a game while the turret was firing

Fixed a visual issue where windows that can't be lockpicked didn't spawn glass shards when shot

Fixed an issue where two AI could spawn on top of each other

Fixed an issue where there was a scared civilian on higher difficulties on the right path from spawn

Fixed an audio issue where the turret sound played 2D audio

Twitch Drops

Potential fix for Twitch Drops not working until 3/3 items were claimed on twitch.

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish.

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.