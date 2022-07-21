 Skip to content

Truck Mechanic: Dangerous Paths - Prologue update for 21 July 2022

v1.1.1 Release Notes (July 21, 2022) Asus Aura Update

Hey Mechanics!
Once again, thank you for all your reports. Thanks to them, we can release another batch of fixes.
In addition, thanks to our gaming partner ASUS the game received support for Asus Aura Sync technology.

CONTENT

  • Added support for special lighting effects for Asus hardware supported by Aura Sync technology.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug with malfunctioning indicators' translation.
  • Fixed the keybinding issues with "H".
  • Fixed some more compatibility issues causing fatal errors on some hardware configurations.
  • Fixed an issue with buggy music during the game.

Thank you for your support!
Atomic Jelly

