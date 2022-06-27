Patch Notes (0.8.30)

Greetings players! The new patch (0.8.30) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Fixed various crash instances.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of a wrong production duration calculation.

Fixed the issue that prevented beams from being selectable by the side parts.

Fixed the issue that caused flickering if a beam was selected and hovered over it.

Fixed the issue that caused the corruption of the target indicator, thus making it appear offset.

Fixed the issue where some enemies wouldn’t hunt settlers when destroying one of the doors.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to be “stuck” in place.

Fixed the issue that caused disappearances of room overlay colors.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of floating piles.

Fixed the issue that caused influence to drop to zero.

Fixed the issue that caused copied objects to have different priorities from the original ones.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to perform infinite trap resetting animation if a priority order was given while they were rearming traps.

Fixed the issue that caused Combat music to appear during merchants' visits.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to avoid eating in ‘Great hall’ room types.

Fixed the issue where adding passion levels had no cost in Group Creation Points.

Fixed the issue that caused the multiplication of warning messages every time you return to the main menu and load the game.

Fixed the issue that showed incorrect warning messages like "Buildings can't be reached" and "Not enough resources" on blueprints when using the ‘Relocate’ option.

Fixed the issue that caused the placeholder text to appear when a wild animal group was leaving the map.

Fixed the issue that showed the influence graph to have the upper limit of 175, when it should be 100 since it is a percentage value.

Fixed the issue that caused production reservations not to work as intended.

Fixed the issue that allowed Barn doors to be used for making Pens, thus resulting in situations where domesticated animals could get out of pens.