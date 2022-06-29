🛠️ [Update 1.6.1.2] CK3 — Live now

Hello everyone!

We released Update 1.6.1.2 for PC today at 3 PM CEST. This is a quick update intended to address some issues reported in 1.6.1x before our development team takes a rest for the summer and shouldn't break compatibility with existing saves.

Some of the fixes included in this update:

Fixed icon overlap in the character view, preventing players from accessing their tooltips

Properly applied the Priesthood Slaughtered modifiers on the different counties for the Toledan Nights event

The Guanches culture properly unlocks their Men-at-Arms, the Vaulter Infantry

The notification event for forming the Canaries should no longer have missing localization

Properly displayed the liege title requirement for the "Consolidate the Canaries" decision

Iberia should now have much fewer provinces becoming Sephardi

