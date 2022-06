Share · View all patches · Build 9012348 · Last edited 27 June 2022 – 07:46:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

We found an anomaly where 'Hermetic Megistus' was obtainable from the 'Voucher: Welcome Weapon Ⅱ'.

'Hermetic Megistus' was not supposed to be included in the 'Voucher: Welcome Weapon Ⅱ', so we will remove it from the index in the next maintenance.

※ If you've already obtained the weapon, we will not retrieve it.

Thank you.