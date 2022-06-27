Alpha 4.0 - Return, BIG UI Changes, Myzters Animation Complete

Hey! It's been long hasn't it? But we're back!

So here's what has happened since the last update was released.

The game's scope and feature set is now locked! This was the main reason why it took so long because, tbh, i had no idea how to take the game forward from here. There were just so many things to do and I was completely burnt out for 2 months. Moreover I had exams in whole of May and the first week of June which kept me from working on the game.

Alright enough story, let's get to what's changed!

The Animation of Myzters was reworked into its final stage! No more sketch frames for him! His design and cover art was also reworked.



The action system was removed as it caused alot of clutter and complexity issues. It was replaced by what the game originally had back in its early days, simple rhythm gameplay. BUT, that's not all since the Edoren System is what i'll be reworking next, so stay tuned!

The game HUD was polished up and finalized as you can see in the image above. The notes now glow a bit when they can be hit.

A setting has been added which allows you to silence specific player hit sounds for a less clutter-y experience.

There have been some minor bug fixes too.

There have been some improvements to the song charts. You can also use the Note Offset setting in Options to make the notes hit right when playing.

The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. Thank you for your patience and as always, enjoy! :D