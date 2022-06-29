3.4.5 Patch Released (checksum a361)

Hi all,

Another hotfix has arrived, containing a select few fixes primarily for improving multiplayer stability.

Please find the patch notes below.

STELLARIS 3.4.5 "CEPHEUS" PATCH NOTES

#################################################################

######################### VERSION 3.4.5 ##########################

#################################################################

Megacorps should no longer create rival Megacorps after winning an Impose Ideology war.

Fixed War Names sometimes being empty on the war pin tooltip.

Fixed Out of Sync upon hotjoining as an Overlord.

Fixed Out of Sync after triggering a revolt.

**Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

If you have an important 3.4.4 game going, please back up the save file before trying to load the save in 3.4.5. You can roll back to a prior version by right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the 3.4.4 from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues on 3.4.5, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.**