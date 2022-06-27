 Skip to content

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE update for 27 June 2022

"NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD" official merchandise will be on sale!

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD update for 27 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pre-orders are now available for the first ever "NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD" official merch, which includes various never before seen new illustrations created by the creator of the game's key art/character design, お久しぶり("Ohisashiburi") and the popular illustrator who has illustrated many music videos, 寺田てら("Terada Tera").

We hope you purchase something from the range of unique goods that are only available here.

■The lineup
・Merch with illustrations drawn by お久しぶり("Ohisashiburi")
└"Ame & OMGkawaiiAngel" body pillow cover
└"OMGkawaiiAngel & Ame" original art reproduction
└"OMGkawaiiAngel & Ame" acrylic layer light frame
└"Bunny OMGkawaiiAngel & Bunny Ame" acrylic layer light frame
・Merch with illustrations drawn by寺田てら("Terada Tera")
└NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD acrylic stand collection (3 types)
・NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD graphic T-shirts (2 types)
└Bless T
└Internet Angel

The above products are currently available for pre-order. Pre-orders end on July 17 2022.
We also provide information on how to purchase and ship the merchandise outside of Japan.
For more information, please visit the official NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD store.

Official Store Page: https://internetangel.shop/

  • Product images are for illustration purposes only. Contents are subject to change without notice.

