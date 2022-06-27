 Skip to content

b update for 27 June 2022

Mods support beta for update #15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Modding now supported in beta

BETA branch _18_update15version_mod_supportbeta (game properties (right-click) in library)

mod_doc.pdf in game installation folder (in Steam Library on disk)

Mods folder in game installation folder (in Steam Library on disk)

download the first mod by this link from the game's website on the developer's hosting provider's server and extract its content into the Mods folder !

known issues:

  • ladybugs don't fly to leafs after meadow edge/2 length change after unchecking Mods in Settings.

Changed depots in 18_update15version_mod_support_beta branch

b Content Depot 660881
