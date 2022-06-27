Update - June 26

Hi all,

This update mostly focuses on Supplying Areas. I reworked it so that supply units (and rifle units carrying food) no longer traverse to the next unit they plan to supply and instead simply select a random unit in their assigned area to distribute supplies to without actually moving to that tile. I believe this makes it easier to keep units supplied since you can see at a glance which areas are covered.

To this end I've added an extra button the top right which shows supply coverage by supply type. I'm hoping this allows players to better optimize supply coverage and keep track of supply levels better.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Supply Area order has been reworked to allow players more control over manual supply orders. Units no longer traverse to units they are supplying but instead passively resupply units in their assigned area.

There is a new info button in the top-right that highlights supplied areas by supply type.

Units manually ordered to supply areas no longer refresh Supply Area orders with random supply types if the division runs out of the original supply type. Players will now be informed that the unit has stopped supplying an area.

New Localization keys:

TOOLTIP_SUPPLY_AREA_INFO

LOG_TYPE_TILE_FULLY_SUPPLIED ( Updated )

LOG_TYPE_TILE_OUT_OF_SUPPLIES

EVENT_LOG_FULLY_SUPPLIED

EVENT_LOG_OUT_OF_SUPPLIES

Thanks for playing!