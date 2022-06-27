Patch 0.7.1.8 - Reduced lag + correct priorities

This patch reduced lag caused by some of the new code related to drawing items +

it improves workers priorities - primary and secondary work will take place over the general work-management settings (unless primary work is extremley far away compared to the general stuff) It also does a few other minor things to improve the overall performance.

As always: thanks for all the bug reports and feedback! Should this little patch cause anything unforseen, please let me know!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias