[UPDATE] v0.27.1 Out Now!

Hey all!

Thank you again for your support and patience while we worked on our latest update for Steam!

We're really happy to push Aria's storyline along and in doing so, also finally giving her both an intimate scene and sexy one! It's been long overdue, but we really hope you enjoy her new content! ♥

On top of this, Victoria is also available to boss you around keep you company in a new fantasy suite ;)

If you have any issues, find any bugs or just want to chat - you can contact us on our Discord channel! We're usually around if we're awake :D

You can read about what changes you can expect in this new build below:

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.27 & v0.27.1 HIGHLIGHTS

♥ Aria Heart 3

We continue Aria’s story with her Heart 3 event! After completing this event, she’ll become available for hotel invites.

♥ New Hangouts: Aria at Karaoke and Victoria at Harajuku

New hangouts are now available for Aria (after heart 2) and Victoria (after heart 1)!

♥ New Hotel Invites: Aria in Dojo room and Victoria in Fairy-tale Room

New hotel invites are now available for Aria in the Dojo room and Victoria in the new Fairy-tale Room! Complete Aria’s heart 3 event and Victoria’s heart 1 event to invite them to the hotel.

GENERAL UPDATES

New full busts for: Aria, Victoria, Yoon-ah and Renji.

Added: New environment related to Aria’s Heart 3 event.

New voices: Mom and General Woman.

STORY UPDATES

Added: Aria heart 3 event.

Added: Aria hangout at Karaoke.

Added: Victoria hangout at Harajuku.

Added: Aria’s Dojo room hotel invite.

Added: Victoria’s Fairy-tale room hotel invite.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

Added new room: Fairy-tale Room (Replaces Satomi’s gift room).

BUG FIXES