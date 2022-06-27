More fixes, tweaks, and balance changes!
A long-requested feature is for orbs of leveling in co-op to impact more than just the kid that uses them, so I've added a little submenu to the side of the main level-up screen in co-op that grants the other player a half-level.
Also, this update should (finally!) bring the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions all up to the same version!
**
New
**
- In Co-op, when any player levels up the other player gets a half-level
**
Changes
**
- Wanderer's "Vision" ability and lantern items both move the view in co-op split-screen now
- Slowed the rate at which food rots
- Made frozen corpses look more frozen
- Reduced knockback on Chain Lightning
- Electrified objects hold their charge for longer
- Changed Ogo's attack pattern to be more accurate; they now launch themselves at angles
- Goos Oogs and Ogos will try to avoid entering lit furnace tiles
- Increased the rate at which the catacoin value of the "innocent", "relatively innocent", and "pacifist" reputations scale by floor
- Made the kill summary split into separate columns if it gets too long
- Boulders can now break doors open if they're traveling fast enough
- Flame wave can now relight standing torches
- Slow now takes up a 1x2 space in the spell grid
**
Fixes
**
- Crash: When opening the chest containing Boost Boots in the Tutorial
- Crash: When casting Air Dash Multi-Casts
- Crash: Whenever a message appears after cloned slimes have been slain
- Crash: When trying to throw a boulder with trajectory
- Crash: When drawing humanoid enemies who picked up a bow but did not spawn with one
- Bug: In Co-op, when both players opt to unequip items from the pause menu, only one player actually unequips upon unpausing
- Bug: Corpses don't change color when cold burst is cast on them to reflect that they are frozen
- Bug: Can't toggle the "Death Review" and "Splitscreen" options without backing out of the menu and returning
- Bug: After eating a humanoid corpse, the skeleton left behind retains the corpse's cooked state
- Bug: Weird collision issues with trying to navigate around boulders partially intruding on narrow spaces
- Bug: When relighting standing torches with the Fire and Ice booksmack, the relit torch illuminates the entire floor
- Bug: After selecting a weapon to hate for Living Weapon, if you have a weapon of that type equipped you can continue to wield it, causing issues
- Bug: When equipping a tome as a weapon, the book that appears in the event alert box doesn't match the equipped book's coloring
- Bug: Using unarmed Uppersmash on boulders just straight up kills you
- Bug: Using unarmed Downward Thrust doesn't create a hitbox until much too late in the animation
- Bug: Headless enemies can escape the floor
- Bug: Left a debug key in for disabling the UI
Changed files in this update