 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Catacomb Kids update for 27 June 2022

0.2.12e

Share · View all patches · Build 9011659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes, tweaks, and balance changes!
A long-requested feature is for orbs of leveling in co-op to impact more than just the kid that uses them, so I've added a little submenu to the side of the main level-up screen in co-op that grants the other player a half-level.

Also, this update should (finally!) bring the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions all up to the same version!

**

New

**

  • In Co-op, when any player levels up the other player gets a half-level

**

Changes

**

  • Wanderer's "Vision" ability and lantern items both move the view in co-op split-screen now
  • Slowed the rate at which food rots
  • Made frozen corpses look more frozen
  • Reduced knockback on Chain Lightning
  • Electrified objects hold their charge for longer
  • Changed Ogo's attack pattern to be more accurate; they now launch themselves at angles
  • Goos Oogs and Ogos will try to avoid entering lit furnace tiles
  • Increased the rate at which the catacoin value of the "innocent", "relatively innocent", and "pacifist" reputations scale by floor
  • Made the kill summary split into separate columns if it gets too long
  • Boulders can now break doors open if they're traveling fast enough
  • Flame wave can now relight standing torches
  • Slow now takes up a 1x2 space in the spell grid

**

Fixes

**

  • Crash: When opening the chest containing Boost Boots in the Tutorial
  • Crash: When casting Air Dash Multi-Casts
  • Crash: Whenever a message appears after cloned slimes have been slain
  • Crash: When trying to throw a boulder with trajectory
  • Crash: When drawing humanoid enemies who picked up a bow but did not spawn with one
  • Bug: In Co-op, when both players opt to unequip items from the pause menu, only one player actually unequips upon unpausing
  • Bug: Corpses don't change color when cold burst is cast on them to reflect that they are frozen
  • Bug: Can't toggle the "Death Review" and "Splitscreen" options without backing out of the menu and returning
  • Bug: After eating a humanoid corpse, the skeleton left behind retains the corpse's cooked state
  • Bug: Weird collision issues with trying to navigate around boulders partially intruding on narrow spaces
  • Bug: When relighting standing torches with the Fire and Ice booksmack, the relit torch illuminates the entire floor
  • Bug: After selecting a weapon to hate for Living Weapon, if you have a weapon of that type equipped you can continue to wield it, causing issues
  • Bug: When equipping a tome as a weapon, the book that appears in the event alert box doesn't match the equipped book's coloring
  • Bug: Using unarmed Uppersmash on boulders just straight up kills you
  • Bug: Using unarmed Downward Thrust doesn't create a hitbox until much too late in the animation
  • Bug: Headless enemies can escape the floor
  • Bug: Left a debug key in for disabling the UI

Changed files in this update

Catacomb Kids Windows Depot 315841
  • Loading history…
Catacomb Kids Mac Depot 315842
  • Loading history…
Catacomb Kids Linux Depot 315843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link