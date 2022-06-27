More fixes, tweaks, and balance changes!

A long-requested feature is for orbs of leveling in co-op to impact more than just the kid that uses them, so I've added a little submenu to the side of the main level-up screen in co-op that grants the other player a half-level.

Also, this update should (finally!) bring the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions all up to the same version!

**

New

**

In Co-op, when any player levels up the other player gets a half-level

**

Changes

**

Wanderer's "Vision" ability and lantern items both move the view in co-op split-screen now

Slowed the rate at which food rots

Made frozen corpses look more frozen

Reduced knockback on Chain Lightning

Electrified objects hold their charge for longer

Changed Ogo's attack pattern to be more accurate; they now launch themselves at angles

Goos Oogs and Ogos will try to avoid entering lit furnace tiles

Increased the rate at which the catacoin value of the "innocent", "relatively innocent", and "pacifist" reputations scale by floor

Made the kill summary split into separate columns if it gets too long

Boulders can now break doors open if they're traveling fast enough

Flame wave can now relight standing torches

Slow now takes up a 1x2 space in the spell grid

**

Fixes

**