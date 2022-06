Acclimate V0.6.5

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• MAIN SETTINGS MENU DOES NOT SAVE SETTINGS

• CHARACTER CANNOT SWIM

• ARTIFACTING WHEN IN WATER

• SHADOWS MISSING IN BUILDINGS

• LIGHTING FLICKER

• ANIMATIONS NOT SYNCED

• ZOMBIE DO NOT DEAL DAMAGE TO PLAYER

CHANGES & FIXES

• YOU CAN NOW LOAD THE SELECTED CHARACTER

• ADDED ABILITY TO BUILD AS LONG AS ITEM EXIST IN INVENTORY

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE ZOMBIES WOULD SPAWN IN AN AREA NOT ACCESSABLE TO THE AI

• IMPROVED FRAME RATE

• UPDATED UI ICONS

• ADDED A NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

• THIRD PERSON VIEW NOW SHOWS TREES

• RUNNING AND JUMPING IS DISABLE WITH LOW STAMINA

• ADDED SOUNDS TO WOLVES

• FIXED AN ISSUE WITH SWITCHING QUALITY SETTINGS

PACKAGE UPDATES

• GPU INSTANCER V1.7.3

• WEATHER MAKER V7.3.0

• EMERALD AI V3.1.5.2

• UNITY 2021.3.5