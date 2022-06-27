Bugfixes, Optimization, Small Additions

Bugfixes and optimization, primarily focused on the Plantation Contract map as it has been found to have performance problems on some systems. A few additions have also been made to the code and art for the next campaign level.

Full Changelog

Added

Tooltip to the “Hide Door Highlight” option in the settings menu to better explain its purpose

Bushes now play a rustle animation when you walk into them

Changed

Optimized dialogue for less memory usage, refactored, and changed event structure on dialogue for added functionality in later campaign levels

Optimized and refactored certain campaign dialogue scripts to use new dialogue events

Re-worded help article explaining XP and leveling

Optimized bush animations which additionally greatly improves performance on the Plantation contract map

Fixed