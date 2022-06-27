Bugfixes, Optimization, Small Additions

Bugfixes and optimization, primarily focused on the Plantation Contract map as it has been found to have performance problems on some systems. A few additions have also been made to the code and art for the next campaign level.
Full Changelog
Added
- Tooltip to the “Hide Door Highlight” option in the settings menu to better explain its purpose
- Bushes now play a rustle animation when you walk into them
Changed
- Optimized dialogue for less memory usage, refactored, and changed event structure on dialogue for added functionality in later campaign levels
- Optimized and refactored certain campaign dialogue scripts to use new dialogue events
- Re-worded help article explaining XP and leveling
- Optimized bush animations which additionally greatly improves performance on the Plantation contract map
Fixed
- Throwing a grenade in certain maps when playing the survival objective no longer causes enemy waves to stop spawning
- Fixed AI sometimes spawning out-of-bounds on Airport Survival contracts.
- Fixed a corner wall in the airport to no longer allow AI and the player to walk through at specific angles
Changed files in this update