 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 27 June 2022

Bugfixes, Optimization, Small Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 9011456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and optimization, primarily focused on the Plantation Contract map as it has been found to have performance problems on some systems. A few additions have also been made to the code and art for the next campaign level.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Tooltip to the “Hide Door Highlight” option in the settings menu to better explain its purpose
  • Bushes now play a rustle animation when you walk into them

Changed

  • Optimized dialogue for less memory usage, refactored, and changed event structure on dialogue for added functionality in later campaign levels
  • Optimized and refactored certain campaign dialogue scripts to use new dialogue events
  • Re-worded help article explaining XP and leveling
  • Optimized bush animations which additionally greatly improves performance on the Plantation contract map

Fixed

  • Throwing a grenade in certain maps when playing the survival objective no longer causes enemy waves to stop spawning
  • Fixed AI sometimes spawning out-of-bounds on Airport Survival contracts.
  • Fixed a corner wall in the airport to no longer allow AI and the player to walk through at specific angles
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link