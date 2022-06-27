Grave Danger 1.0.3.4 Released!

Lots of great changes here! Check it out.

Gameplay changes:

Increase Cowboy health by 42%.

Increase Reaper health by 50%.

Increase Wizard health by 33%.

Increase size of orc melee hitbox.

Fix typo in tutorial text.

Horrorland

Decrease overall difficulty of Horrorland Level 4.

Change location of dynamite in Horrorland Level 4.

Add more details to Horrorland Level 4.

Fix a timer being too slow in Horrorland Level 4.

Magitechland

Fix visual issues in Magitech Level 1.

Add a floating platform to make a key less difficult to acquire in Magitech Level 1.

Fix a bug where a player could fall through a platform in Magitech Level 4.

Fix visual issues in Magitech Level 4.

Reduce amount of enemies in Magitech Level 4.

Fix visual issues in Magitech Level 5.

Reduce amount of enemies in Magitech Level 5.

Candyland

Add new shrine/graveyard/respawn to Candyland Level 2.

Increase time that a candle in Candyland stays lit from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Remove candles that are not part of puzzles and do not get lit.

Reduce the amount of enemies in some levels and remove spawners from obnoxious locations.

