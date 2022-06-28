Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 63482

Come dive into to another exciting release for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a small update, but we’ve got some nice bug and pathfinding fixes! Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the juicy details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
◆ UPDATE 63482◆
#### AI
##### Pathfinding
* Villagers shall no longer go idle when gathering resources near walls.
* Villagers no longer get stuck while gathering wood in certain circumstances.
* Fixed an issue where Villagers sometimes weren’t going back to work properly.
* Fixed an issue where Cavalry occasionally stops attacking enemy units.
* Fixed an issue where units in formations would try to garrison into a building even if they couldn’t.
* Fixed a rare issue where units were unable to pass through a wall that was previously destroyed.
* Fixed a rare issue where units clipped with a tree and crossed it.
